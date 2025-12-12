POLITICS
2 min read
CAIR urges Congress to demand Rep. Randy Fine's removal over call to 'destroy mainstream Muslims'
US Muslim civil rights group says Fine’s remarks amount to an explicit call for genocide and warns Congress must act to uphold basic standards of public office.
CAIR urges Congress to demand Rep. Randy Fine's removal over call to 'destroy mainstream Muslims'
CAIR says no elected official should remain in office after endorsing violence against religious communities and urges House leaders to act / Reuters
December 12, 2025

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, has urged US House leaders to demand the resignation of Congressman Randy Fine after he issued what CAIR described as a "deranged" call for the destruction of all "mainstream Muslims."

In a statement, CAIR said: "If any elected official had called for the genocide of all 'mainstream Jews' or 'mainstream Christians,' their career would rightfully be over. Although Mr. Fine has made hateful and genocidal remarks in the past, his explicit call for the destruction of all 'mainstream Muslims' leaves no doubt that he is a bigoted sociopath unworthy of a seat in Congress. Every leader and member of the US House of Representatives must condemn Randy Fine and demand his resignation."

CAIR also highlighted the long history of Muslims in the United States, saying: "'Mainstream Muslims were on American soil centuries before Randy Fine was born… American Muslims will still be here long after history forgets Randy Fine’s name."

Earlier this year, CAIR and its policy arm, CAIR Action, called on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to support a censure resolution against Fine over his pattern of hateful rhetoric targeting Muslims and Palestinians.

RelatedTRT World - Why CAIR's advocacy has spooked pro-Israel American politicians

CAIR calls remarks genocidal

RECOMMENDED

Fine sparked the latest controversy during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, where he claimed the United States should "destroy" what he called "mainstream Muslims."

Discussing Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, Fine argued that critics were afraid of being labelled Islamophobic, adding: "I’m not afraid of that."

He concluded: "I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first."

He later posted the clip on X, writing: "Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: 'I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.'"

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE