The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, has urged US House leaders to demand the resignation of Congressman Randy Fine after he issued what CAIR described as a "deranged" call for the destruction of all "mainstream Muslims."
In a statement, CAIR said: "If any elected official had called for the genocide of all 'mainstream Jews' or 'mainstream Christians,' their career would rightfully be over. Although Mr. Fine has made hateful and genocidal remarks in the past, his explicit call for the destruction of all 'mainstream Muslims' leaves no doubt that he is a bigoted sociopath unworthy of a seat in Congress. Every leader and member of the US House of Representatives must condemn Randy Fine and demand his resignation."
CAIR also highlighted the long history of Muslims in the United States, saying: "'Mainstream Muslims were on American soil centuries before Randy Fine was born… American Muslims will still be here long after history forgets Randy Fine’s name."
Earlier this year, CAIR and its policy arm, CAIR Action, called on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to support a censure resolution against Fine over his pattern of hateful rhetoric targeting Muslims and Palestinians.
CAIR calls remarks genocidal
Fine sparked the latest controversy during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, where he claimed the United States should "destroy" what he called "mainstream Muslims."
Discussing Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, Fine argued that critics were afraid of being labelled Islamophobic, adding: "I’m not afraid of that."
He concluded: "I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first."
He later posted the clip on X, writing: "Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: 'I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.'"