MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
Singapore signals a tougher stance on Israel’s illegal settlements and indicates eventual recognition of a Palestinian state.
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament that Singapore opposed Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. / AFP
September 22, 2025

Singapore has announced that it will impose targeted sanctions on leaders of illegal Israeli settler groups and affirmed its intention to recognise a Palestinian state under the right conditions.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament that Singapore opposed Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, warning that projects such as the so-called E1 plan risked fragmenting occupied Palestinian territories and undermining prospects for a two-state solution.

“We call on the Israeli government to cease settlement construction and expansion. We oppose ongoing attempts to create new facts on the ground that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution,” he said.

Balakrishnan confirmed that details of the sanctions would be released at a later date.

RelatedTRT World - US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'

‘It is a matter of when, not if.’

On Palestinian statehood, he stressed that recognition was inevitable but must be timed to support peace efforts: “It is a matter of when, not if. But there must be an appropriate constellation of factors, including an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist.”

RECOMMENDED

He added that “ultimately, to resolve this long-standing conflict in a comprehensive, just, and durable manner, there needs to be a negotiated settlement that results in two states, one Israeli and one Palestinian, with their peoples living alongside each other in peace, security, and dignity.”

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties and arguing that the settlements enhance its security.

Singapore has maintained close diplomatic and military ties with Israel since gaining independence in 1965.

Yet in 2024, the city-state voted in favour of multiple UN resolutions supporting recognition of a Palestinian state, reflecting a gradual shift in tone amid growing global frustration with settlement violence and stalled peace talks.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory