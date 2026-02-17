Thomas Pritzker, whose email communications with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein spanning topics like geopolitics, personal travels, and gifts from foreign leaders were released by US as part of millions of files, has resigned as the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels.

The American billionaire heir and businessman is the latest prominent figure to face repercussions after details of his association with Epstein were disclosed in documents related to the expanding investigation into the connections the infamous sex trafficker had to the elite and powerful.

Pritzker, in a prepared statement, said he deeply regrets his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, a long time associate of Epstein, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a conspiracy to traffic girls with the disgraced financier.



"I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner," Pritzker said in a statement.

"I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims."

The US Justice Department published last month the latest tranche of the Epstein files — more than three million documents, photos and videos related to its investigation into the disgraced financier.

The documents also listed names mentioned by Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Epstein.

In a 2016 deposition related to her defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, Giuffre accused Pritzker of serious sexual allegations, naming him as one of several men she was trafficked to have sex with. Pritzker continues to deny those allegations.

Pritzker has not been charged with related crimes, nor have Giuffre's accusations led to criminal proceedings.

In 2025, Giuffre, one of the earliest and most vocal voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers, died by suicide in Australia.

Pritzker-Epstein emails

Some emails between Pritzker and Epstein are included in the cache of recently released documents.

For example, in a 2011 email exchange, Pritzker informs Epstein that he's in a "remote valley in Afghanistan" fulfilling "my birthday wish" — "with Boys with Toys" using US military resources amid reports of US forces allowing allied warlords' rape and abuse of young boys.

Critics suggest Pritzker's phrase "Boys with Toys" is loaded, particularly concerning Epstein.

In the email Pritzker adds that then-US commander General David Petraeus "loaned me a chopper (actually two with a back up)" to facilitate the trip.

US media reported on an email exchange from 2018 where Epstein asked Pritzker to help secure reservations for a woman traveling in Asia.

The woman told Pritzker she was "going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey," to which Pritzker replied along with a smiley face emoji: "May the Force be with you."

In 2018, Epstein emailed Pritzker about architect Richard Meier facing sexual misconduct allegations.

"I assume your buddy Richard Meier has counsel. Kathy Ruemmmler has done 6 of these now for me."