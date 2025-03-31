South Korea's Constitutional Court has announced that it will issue its long-awaited ruling on suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment Friday over his declaration of martial law.

"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025 at the Constitutional Court," the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office, and if the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, he will immediately return to his duties.