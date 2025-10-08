Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has said the latest vessel in the Caribbean bombed by the United States was Colombian and had Colombian citizens aboard.

"A new war scenario has opened up: the Caribbean," Petro said in a post on X. "The aggression is against all of Latin America and the Caribbean."

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Petro, who is currently in Belgium meeting with European leaders, was replying to a post by US Senator Adam Schiff who said he would vote to block strikes against vessels in the Caribbean along with Tim Kaine.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the strike, at least the fourth in recent weeks.

The strike killed all four people who were on board, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced in a social media post.