US-Israeli aid group will open a new distribution point in central Gaza, days after failing to distribute aid to starving Palestinians in southern Gaza, Israeli media has said.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) will open a third distribution point in central Gaza, south of the Netzarim Corridor,” Israel’s Army Radio said on Thursday.

The Israeli-established corridor separates northern Gaza from the south.

The Israel-backed group previously opened two distribution points in the southern city of Rafah.

“The new point is primarily intended for Palestinians living in the central part of Gaza, who currently number around 500,000 according to Israeli military estimates," the radio said.

“This point will provide food and humanitarian aid to 300,000 Palestinians from Gaza on a weekly basis," the radio claimed.

The radio earlier reported that Israel’s plan for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza aims to turn the territory’s north into a “completely depopulated area.”

On Wednesday, the GHF suspended its aid distribution in Rafah, claiming "civil disorder" after thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centres.