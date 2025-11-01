AFRICA
More civilians killed in attacks by paramilitary RSF in South Kordofan
RSF attacks target two sites sheltering displaced civilians, including headquarters of UN migration agency, local medical group says.
Smoke billows after drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted the northern port in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. / AP Archive
November 1, 2025

At least 12 people were killed and several others seriously wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck two sites sheltering displaced civilians in South Kordofan state, a local medical group said Saturday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said seven civilians, including women and children, were killed when the RSF militia shelled a camp for displaced people in the al-Abbasiya Tagali area in the state.

It came shortly after the rebel group killed five children in a drone strike targeting the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the provincial capital, Kadugli.

The network described the attacks as “another crime added to the record of genocide being carried out by the RSF.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the attacks.

Sudan has been ravaged by a civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

