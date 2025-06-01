Hamas said Sunday evening that it is ready to immediately enter a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve outstanding points of contention, with the aim of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaching a permanent ceasefire.

The announcement followed the group’s Saturday delivery of its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Both the envoy and the Israeli government later rejected the response outright.

“We welcome the continued Qatari and Egyptian efforts to reach an end to the war waged by the Zionist occupation against our people in Gaza,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group affirmed its willingness “to immediately begin indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on disputed points, in a way that ensures relief for our people, ends the humanitarian catastrophe, and leads to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of (Israeli) occupation forces.”