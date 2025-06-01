WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas 'ready' for new round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
The resistance group welcomes Qatari-Egyptian mediation efforts, says it’s ready to negotiate disputed points to end humanitarian crisis and achieve permanent ceasefire.
Hamas 'ready' for new round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. / AP
June 1, 2025

Hamas said Sunday evening that it is ready to immediately enter a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve outstanding points of contention, with the aim of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaching a permanent ceasefire.

The announcement followed the group’s Saturday delivery of its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Both the envoy and the Israeli government later rejected the response outright.

“We welcome the continued Qatari and Egyptian efforts to reach an end to the war waged by the Zionist occupation against our people in Gaza,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group affirmed its willingness “to immediately begin indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on disputed points, in a way that ensures relief for our people, ends the humanitarian catastrophe, and leads to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of (Israeli) occupation forces.”

RECOMMENDED

Earlier Sunday, Egypt and Qatar said they hoped for a swift agreement on a 60-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that would pave the way toward a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement.

RelatedTRT Global - Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal