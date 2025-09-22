European officials have issued a stern warning to Israel over its declared plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, several European officials conveyed a sharp message to the Israeli government after it raised the prospect of annexing parts of the Palestinian territory it occupies.

“If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government want to destroy everything that has been built in the Middle East, they will have to bear the consequences,” the officials warned.

The warning followed remarks by Netanyahu, who recently signalled that Israel might move to annex areas of the West Bank in response to decisions by the UK, Canada and Australia to recognise the state of Palestine.

In a video message released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu claimed that countries recognising Palestine were “rewarding terrorism.”