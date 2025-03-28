US Vice President JD Vance has emphasised the need for American leadership in the Arctic during a visit to Greenland, warning that failing to take the initiative would leave the region vulnerable to rival powers.

"We need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic, because we know that if America does not, other nations will fill the gap," Vance said on Friday at the US Space Force base in Pituffik, located on the northwestern coast of Greenland, pointing to expanding Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

"They are doing what they believe is in their interest. The United States must do what I know is in our interest, which is to make sure that Greenland is safe."

His remarks came amid renewed US efforts under President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark. The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from Danish and Greenlandic officials, who have repeatedly rejected American ownership ambitions.

Vance defended the push, arguing that the US presence in Greenland is crucial for national security.

"What is the alternative? To give up the North Atlantic, to give up the Arctic to China, to Russia, and to other regimes that don't have the best interests of the American people at heart?" he asked.

"We have no other option," he said.

The vice president clarified that while there are no immediate plans to expand the US military presence, Washington aims to increase investment in Arctic security infrastructure.

"There are general objectives that we want to accomplish that will certainly require us investing more resources, he said.

He also stressed that "the President said clearly he doesn't think that military force is going to be necessary."

'Our allies haven't kept up'

Vance also criticised European allies, particularly Denmark, for failing to maintain security in Greenland.

"This place, this base, the surrounding area, is less secure than it was 30 - 40 years ago, because some of our allies haven't kept up," he said.

"Denmark hasn't done a good job at keeping Greenland safe ... That has to change. "