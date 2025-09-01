Expressing outrage at Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the crisis as a deliberate famine, saying: "It's a man-made famine in the 21st century."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Lammy warned that Israel’s reputation due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "diminishing in the eyes of young people across the globe who look at this with horror."

Lammy urged the Israeli government "to step back and recognise the reputational damage caused by its actions."

"They can't understand it, and so I urge the Israeli government to just step back and recognise the damage that they are doing to their reputations, collectively," he said.

'Spreading across wider territory'