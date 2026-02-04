More than 250 people have been killed in coordinated attacks launched by terrorists across Pakistan's Balochistan province since Saturday, a security official has said, with fighting continuing as government forces pursue the attackers.

Pakistan has been battling a Baloch insurgency for decades, with frequent armed attacks on security forces, foreign nationals and non-local Pakistanis in the mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

A senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Wednesday that "197 terrorists have been killed in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations".

He added that at least 36 civilians and 22 security personnel were killed during the coordinated attacks in restive Balochistan.

Sporadic clashes were still taking place in some districts, after militants stormed banks, jails, police stations and military installations over the weekend.

Related TRT World - Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177

‘Heinous and cowardly’

The chief minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, told a news conference in Quetta on Sunday that all the districts under attack were cleared.