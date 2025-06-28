The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the peace agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, brokered by the United States.

Ankara described the deal as a significant contribution to peace, prosperity, and development in both countries and the wider Great Lakes Region.

“Türkiye supports efforts towards the establishment of peace in Africa,” the ministry said in a statement issued Saturday.

Breakthrough

The agreement between Rwanda and the DRC raises hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.