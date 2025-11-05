An Italian journalist has been dismissed from his position after asking a European Commission spokesperson whether Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, The Intercept news portal has reported.

Gabriele Nunziati, a Brussels-based correspondent for Rome's Nova news agency, said he was informed that his contract would be terminated about a month after he began covering the EU, according to the report on Tuesday.

The decision came shortly after a question he posed during an October 13 press conference went viral online.

Nunziati asked Paula Pinho, the European Commission's chief spokesperson, why Israel should not bear the financial responsibility for rebuilding Palestine’s Gaza, noting that the EU has repeatedly said Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

‘Technically incorrect’ question

"You've been repeating several times that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you believe that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza since they have destroyed almost all its civilian infrastructure?" Nunziati asked.