Iran has launched three barrages of missiles towards northern Israel since early Thursday, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas of northern Israel, while the channel said interception efforts were underway.

Iranian state television claimed that Iranian missiles reached the port city of Haifa minutes after Trump’s remarks about Iran having only a limited number of missile launchers left.

Earlier on Thursday, in a televised address from the White House, US President Donald Trump said Iran had “very few” missile launchers left, adding that its ability to launch missiles and drones had been “dramatically curtailed.”