WAR ON IRAN
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Iran fires missile barrages at Israel after Trump says capabilities 'curtailed'
Air raid sirens sound across wide areas of northern Israel, according to Channel 12.
Iran fires missile barrages at Israel after Trump says capabilities 'curtailed'
Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas of northern Israel, while interception efforts were underway according to media reports. / AA
April 2, 2026

Iran has launched three barrages of missiles towards northern Israel since early Thursday, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas of northern Israel, while the channel said interception efforts were underway.

Iranian state television claimed that Iranian missiles reached the port city of Haifa minutes after Trump’s remarks about Iran having only a limited number of missile launchers left.

Earlier on Thursday, in a televised address from the White House, US President Donald Trump said Iran had “very few” missile launchers left, adding that its ability to launch missiles and drones had been “dramatically curtailed.”

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Trump also told Americans he expects the war on Iran to continue for another two to three weeks, but said he believes the conflict is approaching an end.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on February 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Trump declares Iran war 'nearing end' in primetime address
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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