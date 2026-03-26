TÜRKİYE
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Ankara voices concern over Black Sea attack on Turkish-operated oil tanker
Türkiye said earlier it is "closely" monitoring risks in the Black Sea due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Ankara voices concern over Black Sea attack on Turkish-operated oil tanker
Türkiye remains in contact with relevant parties to prevent the war from spreading further across the Black Sea and escalating further. / AA
March 26, 2026

Türkiye has voiced deep concern over an attack in the Black Sea targeting the crude oil tanker ALTURA, which is operated by a Turkish company.

“We are deeply concerned over the attack carried out in the Black Sea against the Sierra Leone-flagged crude oil tanker ALTURA, operated by a Turkish company,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a post on X.

He said relevant institutions have carried out the necessary inspections and technical interventions following the attack, adding that the 27-member Turkish crew on board is in good health.

Keceli underlined that such attacks, which took place within Türkiye’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and violate international law, pose serious risks to life, property, navigation, and environmental safety in the region.

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He added that Türkiye remains in contact with relevant parties to prevent the war from spreading further across the Black Sea and escalating further.

Türkiye said earlier it is "closely" monitoring risks in the Black Sea due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Keceli also said that Türkiye reserves the right to take the necessary measures under international law to protect its economic interests and activities in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Ankara 'closely' monitoring risks in Black Sea due to Ukraine-Russia war
SOURCE:AA
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