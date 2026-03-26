Türkiye has voiced deep concern over an attack in the Black Sea targeting the crude oil tanker ALTURA, which is operated by a Turkish company.

“We are deeply concerned over the attack carried out in the Black Sea against the Sierra Leone-flagged crude oil tanker ALTURA, operated by a Turkish company,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a post on X.

He said relevant institutions have carried out the necessary inspections and technical interventions following the attack, adding that the 27-member Turkish crew on board is in good health.

Keceli underlined that such attacks, which took place within Türkiye’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and violate international law, pose serious risks to life, property, navigation, and environmental safety in the region.