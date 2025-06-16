US President Donald Trump has vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a senior US official told AFP.

"We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to," said the US official on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodged a question about reports that Trump had asked his country not to kill Khamenei.

"I'm not going to get into that," he told Fox News.

"But I can tell you,... we'll do what we need to do, and I think the United States knows what is good for the United States," he said.

The comments came as Israel and Iran exchanged another barrage of missiles on Sunday, with residents told to seek shelter as booms were heard over Jerusalem, and aerial defense systems reportedly activated in Tehran.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war fought through proxies and covert operations, the latest conflict marked the first time the countries have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

It began on Friday, when Israel launched an attack that killed top military commanders and nuclear scientists, and struck military bases, nuclear sites, and residential areas across the country.