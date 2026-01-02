Israel has decided to remove Hebron Municipality’s authority over the Ibrahimi Mosque, transferring planning and construction powers to Israeli bodies, a move Palestinians say deepens Israel’s control over the occupied West Bank city and risks permanently altering the status of the historic site.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Thursday the decision as a “grave escalation,” warning it represents a direct violation of the legal and historical status quo at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is considered a holy site by Muslims, Jews and Christians alike as the birthplace of Prophet Abraham.

According to WAFA news agency, the ministry said Israel’s revocation of municipal and Islamic Waqf jurisdiction is part of a broader effort to impose unilateral control over the compound.

Palestinian officials also denounced Israel’s immediate approval of a project to construct a ceiling over the mosque’s courtyard, calling it an unlawful act that contravenes international law, UN resolutions, and Israel’s obligations as an occupying power.

The ministry stressed that the move has nothing to do with regulation or development, but rather reflects a deliberate attempt to entrench occupation and forcibly change the character of the Ibrahimi Mosque. It warned that such actions threaten one of Palestine’s most significant religious and cultural landmarks.