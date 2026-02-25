The bullet that killed Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes on a February morning in Tapalpa, Jalisco, did more than end the life of Mexico's most wanted man.

It cracked open a decades-old secret, one that stretches from the sun-bleached training camps of western Mexico to the corridors of Tel Aviv.

El Mencho, 59, was killed on February 22, 2026, when Mexican special forces, armed with American intelligence, stormed his stronghold. Four of his men died alongside him.

The Trump administration called it a "great development." The streets of Mexico called it the beginning of something far worse.

Within hours, roadblocks choked highways. Vehicles burned. Gunfire echoed across multiple states.

Criminal empire built on foreign blueprints

El Mencho did not build CJNG— the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — through brute force alone.

A former police officer who understood the machinery of the state, he transformed what was once a modest splinter group of the Milenio Cartel into a global trafficking empire, methamphetamine and fentanyl flowing through its veins, paramilitary precision running through its operations.

What set CJNG apart was not just its ruthlessness. It was its sophistication.

While CJNG's operations show paramilitary precision: Drones, coordinated ambushes, tactical retreats.

Experts attribute this to a mix of internal recruits from Mexico's armed forces and alleged foreign instructors

The question that has haunted investigators for years is simple: Where did they learn to fight like this?

Alleged Israeli connection?

Allegations of foreign involvement in cartel training have occasionally pointed to Israeli nationals, though these remain largely anecdotal in the context of CJNG.

A former DEA (US Drug Enforcement Administration) agent, cited in a 2017 investigation, reportedly described hearing of individuals from Israel meeting with CJNG members to provide sniper training and tactical instruction.

The agent noted that some observed methods appeared more technically advanced than typical Mexican cartel tactics at the time — describing "a technical use of force you've never seen with Mexican cartels."

Such claims echo earlier, well-documented scandals elsewhere in Latin America.

In 1989, a controversy arose in Colombia when former Israeli army Colonel Yair Klein was implicated in training paramilitary units linked to the Medellin Cartel, including assassination techniques.

The New York Times reported at that time the Israeli government sought to distance itself from the actions of private mercenaries reportedly involved with drug traffickers' killing squads in South America.

By 1991, a US Senate investigation concluded that retired Israeli military commandos had made the Medellin Cartel "substantially more dangerous" by imparting "potentially deadly techniques."



The Los Angeles Times covered the findings in detail.



The US Senate report also traced financing for weapons from Israel Military Industries to a November 1988 transfer of $98,131.50 from a Panamanian bank account, routed through Philadelphia International Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Trust, ultimately reaching Bank Hapoalim and Israel Military Industries.



These historical cases involved private individuals or retired officers in Colombia during the late 1980s and early 1990s, not direct state involvement or links to Mexican cartels like CJNG decades later.

Israeli officials have consistently denied any role in training or supporting criminal groups in Mexico.



No major recent investigations or reports following El Mencho's death have substantiated ongoing or direct Israeli connections to CJNG operations.