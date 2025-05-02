As the world observes World Press Freedom Day, the United Nations Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) has issued a stark warning about the escalating death toll of Palestinian journalists.

In a statement, the office confirmed the “killing of 211 journalists in Gaza since 7 October 2023, including 28 woman journalists.”

According to UNESCO, at least 47 journalists have been killed while on duty, and Palestinian authorities' latest figures show 49 journalists incarcerated in Israeli detention centres as of Tuesday.

“Press vests have transformed from a means of protection to a target for attacks,” one journalist told the UN Office, highlighting what the agency described as “strong indications” that Israel’s military offensive has deliberately targeted journalists, actions that, if confirmed, would constitute war crimes under international law.

Journalists detained by Israeli forces have reported to the UN Human Rights Office that they were subjected to beatings, humiliation, and sexual and gender-based violence during interrogations about their journalistic work, a pattern of abuse that the UN says “fits into a larger pattern of intimidation and smears against Palestinian press.”

Bombardment and silencing dissent

The UN condemned Israel’s continued refusal to allow foreign journalists into Gaza since the war began, except for highly restricted, army-controlled visits.

This, the agency says, has left Palestinian journalists alone to report under bombardment while simultaneously living through the violence they are covering.

“Their lives and work are under constant threat,” said the UN. “They are balancing fear for their families’ survival with the responsibility to document crimes against their people.”