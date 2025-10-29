An analysis revealed in a recent report has shown that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher amid rising violence in the region.
The report published by the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health provided satellite imagery of the atrocities committed by the RSF following their capture of the violence-hit region.
"The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) finds evidence consistent with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducting mass killings after capturing El-Fasher, North Darfur," the report said.
In its report, HRL relied on three key findings: the imagery of the dead bodies, people visibly fleeing the area, and RSF control of all SAF military installations.
"Yale HRL has observed RSF vehicles deployed in tactical formations consistent with house-to-house clearance operations in Daraja Oula neighbourhood; civilians were confirmed to be seeking refuge in Daraja Oula as recently as last week," the report said. "These activities include the blocking of side streets with vehicles and the presence of gun-mounted vehicles."
"Imagery analysis shows objects consistent with the size of human bodies on the ground near RSF vehicles, including at least five instances of reddish earth discolouration."
Yale's HRL also said that there are credible reports of mass killings by the RSF across social media and open sources.
People fleeing region
Additionally, HRL said groups of people can be seen visibly leaving the city, which is totally under RSF's control.
"Large groups of objects consistent with people are visible south of El-Fasher on the B26 road to RSF-controlled Zamzam, formerly one of the largest Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Sudan. This area is totally under RSF control and has been used as a base of operations for RSF," the report added.
Lastly, HRL also confirmed RSF's control of the SAF Sixth Division headquarters based on the presence of RSF-consistent vehicles and cross-corroboration with publicly available vehicles.
"Significant damage is visible at the SAF Sixth Division Headquarters in satellite imagery collected on 26 September 2025, and additional RSF-consistent vehicles are present in satellite imagery on 27 September 2025," the report stated.
"RSF appears to have deployed main battle tanks (MBTs) consistent with T-55 tanks in areas under its control. Two turreted vehicles, one measuring approximately 6.2 meters long and 3.7meters wide, and up to 9 meters in length with its turret are consistent with T-55 and a second similar vehicle measuring approximately 6.3meters long and 3 meters wide and 7.6m in length with turret are visible in satellite imagery collected on 27 October 2025 near the 157th Artillery Brigade."
HRL also confirmed RSF's control of the airfield in Al Fasher due to the absence of SAF vehicles and identified damage at SAF's former artillery base in satellite imagery.
Over 7,400 displaced in one day
Separately, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that at least 7,455 people were displaced from the besieged city of Al Fasher in a single day due to attacks by the RSF.
It added that reports indicate a total of 33,485 people were displaced between October 26 and 28.
According to the agency, most of the displaced have fled to rural areas within Al Fasher locality, while others have reached the areas of Tawila, Mellit and Kebkabiya west of the city.
Unofficial estimates suggest that before the RSF's incursion, Al Fasher had a population of about 500,000, while around one million of its residents had already been displaced in recent years.