US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington may reassess the value of the NATO alliance after the Iran war, citing frustration with allies' reluctance to support the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship," Rubio said in an interview with FOX News.

"We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country," he added.

He said the decision ultimately rests with the president.

Rubio criticised NATO allies for denying US requests to use military bases.

"We're not asking them to conduct air strikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is 'No.' Then why are we in NATO?" he said.

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European rejections