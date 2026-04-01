US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington may reassess the value of the NATO alliance after the Iran war, citing frustration with allies' reluctance to support the US-Israeli war on Iran.
"After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship," Rubio said in an interview with FOX News.
"We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country," he added.
He said the decision ultimately rests with the president.
Rubio criticised NATO allies for denying US requests to use military bases.
"We're not asking them to conduct air strikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is 'No.' Then why are we in NATO?" he said.
European rejections
He said he has long been "one of the strongest defenders of NATO," noting the alliance has enabled the US to project power globally through bases in Europe.
However, he warned the alliance risks becoming "a one-way street."
"Why do we have… all these American forces stationed in the region if in our time of need we're not going to be allowed to use those bases?" he said.
His remarks come as several European allies have rejected or limited US requests linked to the Iran war.
Italy refused a US request for aircraft to land at a military base in Sicily, while Spain declined to allow the use of its bases or airspace.
Other allies, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany, have limited their role to defensive support and have called for de-escalation.