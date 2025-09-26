US
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
The company to close 1 percent of the overall company-operated count in North America, reducing 900 personnel.
(FILE) Starbucks' global sales dropped by 2 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year. / AA
September 26, 2025

Starbucks has announced that it will lay off hundreds of staff and close dozens of stores.

The US-based coffee chain said on Thursday that its overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1 percent in fiscal year 2025.

"We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the US and Canada," it noted.

It said the firm is reducing non-retail headcount and expenses, "This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions."

Starbucks said it will try to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible and will move quickly to help personnel, but for others, the firm will offer "comprehensive severance packages".

Starbucks' global sales dropped by 2 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year. In the second and first quarters, the company also posted declines.

