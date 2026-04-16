TÜRKİYE
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Turkish, Somali presidents discuss energy cooperation, regional issues
President Erdogan meets with Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, says drilling operations off Somalia symbolise growing cooperation, and supports Somalia’s sovereignty.
Turkish, Somali presidents discuss energy cooperation, regional issues
Turkish, Somali presidents discuss energy cooperation, regional issues / AA
9 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

The meeting took place at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, according to a statement shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said Ankara will continue taking steps to advance relations with Somalia across multiple fields, particularly in trade and energy. He added that the start of operations by Türkiye’s drilling vessel Cagri Bey off Somalia’s coast represents a symbol of growing cooperation between the two countries.

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The Turkish president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Ankara will continue to back efforts aimed at fully resolving disputes between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and senior adviser Zafer Cubukcu also attended the meeting.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Somalia to cooperate in fisheries sector
SOURCE:AA
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