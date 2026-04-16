Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

The meeting took place at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, according to a statement shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said Ankara will continue taking steps to advance relations with Somalia across multiple fields, particularly in trade and energy. He added that the start of operations by Türkiye’s drilling vessel Cagri Bey off Somalia’s coast represents a symbol of growing cooperation between the two countries.