The White House has unveiled the members of Gaza’s "Board of Peace" and confirmed the leadership of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.
In a statement on Friday, the White House said the NCAG will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.
Sha’ath was described as "a widely respected technocratic leader" who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions and stabilise daily life in Gaza, while laying the groundwork for longer-term governance.
The White House also announced the formation of an Executive Board to support governance and service delivery under the "Board of Peace."
Those named include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy; veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.
The Executive Board guiding the Board of Peace will be chaired by Trump himself.
Its members include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Tony Blair, billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and US political adviser Robert Gabriel.
Mladenov will serve as High Representative for Gaza, acting as a liaison between the Board of Peace and the NCAG.
Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed to command the International Stabilisation Force (ISF).
Phase Two Launched
The White House also named Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisers responsible for overseeing day-to-day strategy and operations.
Additional appointments are expected in the coming weeks.
The announcement has followed confirmation by Witkoff earlier this week that the Gaza ceasefire plan has entered its second phase, shifting focus towards demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.
The ceasefire, which took effect in October, halted the Israeli genocidal war, enabled a partial Israeli withdrawal, facilitated the exchange of Israeli captives for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israel, and allowed limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The second phase calls for a full Israeli withdrawal, the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international force, and the establishment of a temporary technocratic administration.
Meanwhile, Israel continues ceasefire violations as airstrikes in Gaza killed at least three Palestinians, including a 10-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and an elderly woman, just a day after the US announced the second phase of Trump’s plan to end the Israeli genocidal war, while a Palestinian technocratic committee convenes in Cairo to prepare for its rollout.