The White House has unveiled the members of Gaza’s "Board of Peace" and confirmed the leadership of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said the NCAG will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.

Sha’ath was described as "a widely respected technocratic leader" who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions and stabilise daily life in Gaza, while laying the groundwork for longer-term governance.

The White House also announced the formation of an Executive Board to support governance and service delivery under the "Board of Peace."

Those named include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy; veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.

The Executive Board guiding the Board of Peace will be chaired by Trump himself.

Its members include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Tony Blair, billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and US political adviser Robert Gabriel.

Mladenov will serve as High Representative for Gaza, acting as a liaison between the Board of Peace and the NCAG.

Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed to command the International Stabilisation Force (ISF).