Condemnations from the Muslim world mounted on Monday as Qatar hosted an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, where state leaders condemned Israel’s strike on Hamas negotiators in Doha.
Qatar
Addressing the summit, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the Israeli attack was "cowardly and treacherous", saying Hamas leaders had been studying a US ceasefire proposal presented to them by Qatar and Egypt when it took place.
Türkiye
The current Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar’s capital Doha, held in the wake of last week’s Israeli strike on the city, demonstrates the Muslim world’s unwavering support for the Gulf state, said Türkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his address to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Extraordinary Summit.
"We are facing Israel's terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood, and a state that embodies it," he added, noting, "We must intensify our diplomatic efforts" to step up sanctions on Israel.
Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned that Israel’s actions risk undermining current peace agreements.
“What is happening now undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples of the region, and obstructs any prospects for new peace agreements,” Sisi said.
“It also undermines existing peace agreements with countries in the region. The consequences will be dire, with the region returning to an atmosphere of conflict and the loss of historic peace-building efforts and gains achieved through them. This is a price we will all pay, without exception.”
Jordan
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for his part, called for a strong regional response.
“Our response to aggression against Qatar must be clear, decisive, and deterrent, as Israel’s threat knows no bounds,” he told the summit.
Iran
Israel's attack on Qatar was "a blatant act of terrorism, crossing all red lines," said Iran’s president during his speech at the summit, stressing that Islamic unity is needed in response.
Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people.
Qatar has acted as a key mediator in Israel’s war on Gaza and has accused Israel of sabotaging chances for peace and Netanyahu of practicing "state terrorism.”
Pakistan
Pakistan urged the UN to suspend Israel, calling for an Arab-Islamic task force to combat "expansionist designs".
“Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9 that was clearly aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
Prime Minister Sharif pointed out that the attack, which "violated" Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, was not an "isolated incident", but rather another manifestation of Israel's "declared hegemonic ambitions".
“Israel's genocidal campaign has reduced Gaza to rubble and ruin. The world shall always bear the scars of this unending carnage etched on the very sword of humanity,” he said.
Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged an end to the diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, seeking support for the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.
Anwar condemned in “strongest and most unequivocal terms” the recent Israeli air strikes on Qatar’s capital, Doha, describing the attack as “reckless provocation” that endangers the security of the region.
“Gaza continues to be crushed before our very eyes. Its people have endured decimation and devastation without precedent: families wiped out, hospitals reduced to ruins, children buried under rubble,” Anwar said.
“Israel has declared that there will never be a Palestinian state. Let us be clear: this is a declaration of permanent apartheid,” he said, calling this a “repudiation” of every UN resolution and the right of self-determination.
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern over Israel’s recent airstrikes on Qatar and called for de-escalation in line with the UN Charter and international law, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan’s support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all sides to prevent the situation from worsening.
He also praised Qatar’s mediation efforts on the Gaza crisis and emphasised the importance of resuming negotiations toward a lasting ceasefire.
“In the context of the Palestinian issue, Azerbaijan continues to support a solution based on the two-state principle, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions,” Bayramov said.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh termed the unprovoked and unjustifiable Israeli attack on the sovereign territory of Qatar as not merely an attack on Qatar but rather an affront to the dignity of the entire Muslim Ummah, or community, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Bangladesh described this aggression as part of a reckless adventure by Israel which continues to disregard the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and repeated UN resolutions, calling for coordinated diplomatic, political and economic measures by all OIC member states to deter further Israeli provocation and aggression.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain attended the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.
Indonesia
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said the Palestinian question is “not solely about Palestine, it's about the survival of our nations, the dignity of our people and the sanctity of international law.”
“Indonesia believes that this summit must not only issue a collective condemnation against Israel but also urge the UN Security Council to fulfil its mandate by taking firm and urgent measures to ensure accountability and prevent any recurrence,” he said.
“We must not lose sight of the root cause, which is Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine. For Indonesia, the path to lasting peace remains unchanged: the realisation of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital based on relevant UN resolutions. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Qatar, with Palestine, and with all nations that uphold international law and humanity.”