'Dangerous day' for US — Trump slams Supreme Court for blocking migrant deportations
Supreme Court blocks Trump's bid to deport Venezuelan immigrants under 1798 Alien Enemies Act, prompting sharp criticism from US leader.
Trump's berating of the high court, in a post on Truth Social, comes after it deals another setback to his bid to swiftly expel alleged Tren de Aragua gang members using an obscure wartime law. / Reuters
May 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has unleashed fierce criticism on the US Supreme Court, saying the justices were preventing him from fulfilling his campaign promises after they ruled against him on a migrant deportation case.

"The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, adding "this is a bad and dangerous day" for the country.

"The result of this decision will let more CRIMINALS pour into our Country, doing great harm to our cherished American public. It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our Country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go," Trump wrote.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled to keep blocking the Trump administration from using a centuries-old 1798 wartime law to deport a group of Venezuelan migrants who argue they were denied a fair chance to challenge their removal.

The court, in effect, prevented the US government from proceeding with deportations, siding with the immigrants in northern Texas who feared imminent removal under the administration's sweeping use of wartime powers.

In an unsigned opinion with two dissenting justices, the Court found the migrants lacked adequate time and information to defend their rights.

The justices stressed the gravity of the situation, citing a separate case in which the administration admitted it couldn't retrieve a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

"The detainees’ interests at stake are accordingly particularly weighty," the majority wrote.

The order directed a lower court to determine what process the administration must use, saying the justices are "too far removed from the cir­cumstances on the ground" to make that determination themselves.

On April 7, the supreme court had ruled that those being removed under the law needed to be provided adequate notice that they were being removed under the Act so that they might be able to file a legal challenge.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
