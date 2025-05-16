President Donald Trump has unleashed fierce criticism on the US Supreme Court, saying the justices were preventing him from fulfilling his campaign promises after they ruled against him on a migrant deportation case.



"The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, adding "this is a bad and dangerous day" for the country.

"The result of this decision will let more CRIMINALS pour into our Country, doing great harm to our cherished American public. It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our Country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go," Trump wrote.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled to keep blocking the Trump administration from using a centuries-old 1798 wartime law to deport a group of Venezuelan migrants who argue they were denied a fair chance to challenge their removal.

The court, in effect, prevented the US government from proceeding with deportations, siding with the immigrants in northern Texas who feared imminent removal under the administration's sweeping use of wartime powers.

In an unsigned opinion with two dissenting justices, the Court found the migrants lacked adequate time and information to defend their rights.