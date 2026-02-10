Investigators in South Korea have raided the country’s spy agency and military intelligence units as part of a widening probe into whether government-linked drones were flown into North Korea earlier this year.

A joint military–police task force searched 18 locations on Tuesday, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Defence Intelligence Command, as authorities investigated three active-duty soldiers and one NIS employee for possible involvement in the incident.

North Korea accused Seoul in January of sending a drone into the border city of Kaesong, releasing images it said showed wreckage from the downed aircraft.

South Korea initially denied state involvement, with President Lee Jae-myung warning that such an act would be tantamount to “firing a shot into the North.”

But investigators now say they are examining whether the drone operation had official backing.

“The task force will thoroughly establish the truth behind the drone incident through analysis of seized materials and a rigorous investigation of the suspects,” it said in a statement.

Three civilians have already been charged over the affair, one of whom has publicly claimed responsibility, saying he flew the drone to monitor radiation levels near North Korea’s Pyongsan uranium processing facility.