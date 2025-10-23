Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his country possesses 5,000 Russian man-portable surface-to-air missiles to counter the presence of US forces deployed in the Caribbean.

In a televised ceremony with senior military officials on Wednesday, Maduro said Venezuela has Russian-made Igla-S short-range missiles, describing them as a key component of the country’s air defence network.

"We have no fewer than 5,000 in key air defence positions to ensure peace," he said, emphasising that the missiles were deployed to safeguard national sovereignty.

High escalation