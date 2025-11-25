A surge in militant attacks and instability in northern Nigeria is driving hunger to record levels, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said, warning that nearly 35 million people could go hungry in 2026 as it runs out of resources in December.

The projection, based on the latest Cadre Harmonise — an analysis of acute food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and West Africa region, is the highest number recorded in Nigeria since monitoring began, WFP said on Tuesday.

Violence has escalated in 2025, with attacks by militants including Al Qaeda affiliated groups and Daesh-West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Recent incidents underscore the crisis: Daesh fighters killed a brigadier-general in the northeast on Tuesday, while armed bandits abducted more than 300 Catholic school students in a mass kidnapping on Friday, days after storming a public school, killing a deputy head teacher and seizing 25 schoolgirls on Monday.

“The advance of insurgency presents a serious threat to stability in the north, with consequences reaching beyond Nigeria,” said David Stevenson, WFP Nigeria country director. “Communities are under severe pressure from repeated attacks and economic stress.”