INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Field Marshal Asim Munir says India is using proxies following its 'manifest defeat' in May clashes with Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir visits the Tilla Field Firing Ranges / Reuters
July 11, 2025

Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has accused India of escalating hostile efforts against Islamabad following its "manifest defeat" during cross-border clashes in May.

"Following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan," Munir said during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi.

His remarks refer to the May border hostilities between the two countries, which followed an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Missiles were reportedly exchanged in the weeks that followed.

There has been no immediate response from New Delhi to Munir’s comments.

At the conference, Munir and senior commanders discussed the country’s counterterrorism strategy and recent operations, which the army said had resulted in "successes against militant networks."

The leadership pledged to take "decisive and holistic actions" to dismantle terrorist groups across the country.

The field marshal also briefed commanders on his recent visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, many of which were conducted alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Munir called for building indigenous capabilities and strengthening national unity to confront emerging threats.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
