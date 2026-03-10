Australia will deploy a long-range military aircraft and missiles to the Gulf region, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that the move aims to help protect Australian citizens during the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese said that Australia will send an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft to the Gulf region to provide long-range reconnaissance and help secure airspace over the area.

"The Wedgetail will provide long-range reconnaissance capability, which will help to protect and secure the airspace above the Gulf. The Wedgetail and supporting Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed for an initial four weeks in support of the collective self-defence of Gulf nations," he said.

Related TRT World - Türkiye readies Patriot defence system to protect its airspace amid Iran war

The prime minister said the decision followed discussions with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as requests from regional partners.

He added that Australia also intends to provide advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to the UAE.

Albanese noted that the conflict in the Middle East has intensified over the past week, with several countries across the region facing missile and drone threats.