The Israeli military’s promise to investigate a soldier filmed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon is an apparent attempt to save face. The attack on the religious site did not occur in a vacuum.

Over the past two years, Christian clergy, worshippers and holy sites have repeatedly come under Israeli attacks, through direct strikes, access restrictions, settler attacks and public acts of desecration.

1) Jesus statue smashed

The latest outrage over the Israeli military’s conduct came this week, when an image circulated of an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army later confirmed the image was authentic, said it viewed the incident “with great severity” and promised action through the chain of command.

Israeli foreign minister confessed that the soldier’s act is “grave and disgraceful” desecration of a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon, pledging an investigation and strict action.

Such promises have been made in the past, yet Israeli soliders, many of whom openly profess extremist beliefs, continue to operate in occupied territories with impunity.

The latest incident sparked widespread anger, especially because it came amid other reports of damage to Christian sites in southern Lebanon.

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2) Patriarch blocked in Jerusalem

Last month, Israeli forces barred Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, a move that triggered international criticism before the restriction was reversed.

The ban disrupted a centuries-old tradition, while Times of Israel later confirmed that police and the Catholic Patriarchate reached an agreement only after international backlash, with church leaders, diplomats and rights groups condemning the Israeli restriction as a violation of religious freedom and long-standing status quo arrangements in occupied East Jerusalem.

3) The refuge that was Gaza’s Catholic church

In July 2025, an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church compound, Gaza’s only Catholic church, killing and wounding civilians who had taken shelter inside.

The incident sent shockwaves through Christian communities, as religious sites are traditionally seen as sanctuaries during conflict.

While the military said the strike was unintended, the damage and loss of life raised serious questions about the protection of religious sites in densely populated war zones.