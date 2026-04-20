The Israeli military’s promise to investigate a soldier filmed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon is an apparent attempt to save face. The attack on the religious site did not occur in a vacuum.
Over the past two years, Christian clergy, worshippers and holy sites have repeatedly come under Israeli attacks, through direct strikes, access restrictions, settler attacks and public acts of desecration.
1) Jesus statue smashed
The latest outrage over the Israeli military’s conduct came this week, when an image circulated of an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army later confirmed the image was authentic, said it viewed the incident “with great severity” and promised action through the chain of command.
Israeli foreign minister confessed that the soldier’s act is “grave and disgraceful” desecration of a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon, pledging an investigation and strict action.
Such promises have been made in the past, yet Israeli soliders, many of whom openly profess extremist beliefs, continue to operate in occupied territories with impunity.
The latest incident sparked widespread anger, especially because it came amid other reports of damage to Christian sites in southern Lebanon.
2) Patriarch blocked in Jerusalem
Last month, Israeli forces barred Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, a move that triggered international criticism before the restriction was reversed.
The ban disrupted a centuries-old tradition, while Times of Israel later confirmed that police and the Catholic Patriarchate reached an agreement only after international backlash, with church leaders, diplomats and rights groups condemning the Israeli restriction as a violation of religious freedom and long-standing status quo arrangements in occupied East Jerusalem.
3) The refuge that was Gaza’s Catholic church
In July 2025, an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church compound, Gaza’s only Catholic church, killing and wounding civilians who had taken shelter inside.
The incident sent shockwaves through Christian communities, as religious sites are traditionally seen as sanctuaries during conflict.
While the military said the strike was unintended, the damage and loss of life raised serious questions about the protection of religious sites in densely populated war zones.
For local Christians, the attack deepened fears that even their places of worship are not spared from the impact of Israeli genocidal war on the tiny Palestinian enclave.
4) Illegal settler attacks in Taybeh
In the occupied West Bank, the Christian village of Taybeh, known as the entirely Christian Palestinian town, has faced repeated attacks by illegal Israeli settlers targeting nearby religious and historical sites.
Reports of arson near a church and cemetery alarmed clergy and residents, who warned of escalating threats to their community and heritage. These acts were seen not only as attacks on property but also as symbolic assaults on identity and presence.
Church leaders have repeatedly called for stronger protection, arguing that such incidents are part of a wider environment where accountability remains limited, and tensions continue to rise.
5) Church compound struck in Gaza
One of the most alarming incidents came when a strike hit the compound of the historic Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza, where civilians, including Christians, had sought refuge.
The attack caused casualties and damage within one of the oldest churches in the region.
Although Israel claimed to be aiming at nearby targets, the strike reinforced fears that religious sanctuaries are increasingly exposed in Israeli attacks on Palestinians.
While investigations are often promised, critics argue that accountability remains limited, raising broader questions about the protection of religious heritage and civilians under Israeli occupation.
Israeli accountability mechanisms often fall short of delivering justice, where investigations acknowledge wrongdoing but stop short of prosecution. One widely cited example is the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who is Christian. Her death was later assessed by multiple investigations to have likely been caused by Israeli fire.
While Israeli authorities conducted an inquiry and recognised this possibility, no criminal charges were brought, fuelling longstanding concerns among rights groups and observers that accountability is delayed or diluted, even in high-profile cases involving religious sites, civilians and journalists.