The Arab League secretary-general voiced full support for Lebanon during a phone call on Friday with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, condemning Israeli attacks and backing the “courageous” decisions of the Lebanese government, according to a statement.

The Arab League said Ahmed Aboul Gheit reaffirmed solidarity with Lebanon in facing what he described as “brutal Israeli aggression,” stressing the need to include Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday between the United States and Iran.

He added that “the situation in Lebanon remains difficult due to continued attacks” and expressed support for government decisions aimed at strengthening state authority.

He also backed efforts to extend full state control and limit weapons to official forces, emphasising the role of the Lebanese army and state institutions in enforcing security.

Arab League spokesperson Gamal Roshdy said Aboul Gheit also supported Lebanon’s move to engage in negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting solution with Israel.