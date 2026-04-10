The Arab League secretary-general voiced full support for Lebanon during a phone call on Friday with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, condemning Israeli attacks and backing the “courageous” decisions of the Lebanese government, according to a statement.
The Arab League said Ahmed Aboul Gheit reaffirmed solidarity with Lebanon in facing what he described as “brutal Israeli aggression,” stressing the need to include Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday between the United States and Iran.
He added that “the situation in Lebanon remains difficult due to continued attacks” and expressed support for government decisions aimed at strengthening state authority.
He also backed efforts to extend full state control and limit weapons to official forces, emphasising the role of the Lebanese army and state institutions in enforcing security.
Arab League spokesperson Gamal Roshdy said Aboul Gheit also supported Lebanon’s move to engage in negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting solution with Israel.
He added that achieving de-escalation requires “providing appropriate conditions” to ensure the success of such efforts, the statement said.
This comes as the Israeli army has continued its expanded assault on Lebanon since Wednesday, killing more than 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defence.
The offensive has continued despite a two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday by the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, as part of efforts to reach a broader agreement to halt a conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28 that has left thousands dead and injured across the region.
While Islamabad and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that.