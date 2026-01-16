Taiwan vowed on Friday to remain the world's "most important" AI chipmaker, after reaching a trade deal with the United States that will reduce tariffs on the island's shipments and increase Taiwanese investment on US soil.

Taiwan is a powerhouse in producing chips — a critical component in the global economy — but the United States wants more of the technology made there.

The agreement "will drive a massive reshoring of America's semiconductor sector," the US Commerce Department said.

Under the deal, Washington will lower tariffs on Taiwanese goods to 15 percent, down from a 20 percent "reciprocal" rate meant to address US trade deficits and practices it deems unfair.

Related TRT World - Taiwan says more US arms sales are in pipeline after record package

Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai praised negotiators on Friday for "delivering a well-executed home run" following months of talks.

"These results underscore that the progress achieved so far has been hard-won," Cho said.

Taiwan's dominance of the chip industry has long been seen as a "silicon shield" protecting it from an invasion or blockade by China - which claims the island is part of its sovereign territory - and an incentive for the United States to defend it.

But the threat of a Chinese attack has fuelled concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains, increasing pressure for more chip production beyond Taiwan's shores.

"Based on current planning, Taiwan will still remain the world's most important producer of AI semiconductors, not only for Taiwanese companies, but globally," Taiwanese Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin assured reporters on Friday.

Production capacity for the advanced chips that power artificial intelligence systems will be split about 85-15 between Taiwan and the United States by 2030 and 80-20 by 2036, he projected.

'New, direct investments'

The deal will need to be approved by Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament where lawmakers have expressed concern about the potential for Taiwan to lose its chip dominance.

Sector-specific tariffs on Taiwanese auto parts, timber, lumber and wood products will also be capped at 15 percent, while generic pharmaceuticals and certain natural resources will face no "reciprocal" duties, the US Commerce Department said.

Related TRT World - Taiwan plans to keep 'most advanced' chip production on home soil amid China pressure

Meanwhile, Taiwanese chip and tech businesses are set to make "new, direct investments totalling at least $250 billion" in the United States to build and expand capacity in areas like advanced semiconductors and AI, the department said.

Taiwan will also provide "credit guarantees of at least $250 billion to facilitate additional investment by Taiwanese enterprises," it said, adding that this would support the growth of the US semiconductor supply chain.