Police in Greece have been recruiting migrants to violently force other migrants back across the land border with Türkiye, according to a BBC investigation published on Tuesday.

The report, done in collaboration with the Consolidated Rescue Group (CRG), alleges that so-called “mercenaries” – themselves migrants – have been deployed in the Evros border region since at least 2020 as overseen by senior officers.

Internal police documents are said to describe how the recruitment was ordered and managed.

Witness testimony gathered by investigators describes serious brutality, including migrants being stripped, robbed, beaten, and, in some cases, sexually assaulted.

The BBC says it was first alerted by a video showing alleged mistreatment, later corroborated through accounts from migrants, former mercenaries, police sources, and leaked transcripts.

Pushbacks – the practice of forcing migrants and asylum seekers across borders without access to asylum procedures – are widely considered illegal under international law.

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the BBC that he was "totally unaware" about the alleged use of migrants for pushbacks, while authorities have not responded to written requests for comment.