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Syrian troops move into Qasrak air base in Hasakah after US exit
Damascus welcomes the completed handover of military sites where United States forces were previously present in Syria.
Syrian troops move into Qasrak air base in Hasakah after US exit
Qasrak Air Base comes under the control of the Syrian army following the withdrawal of US forces from the area, in Hasakah, Syria / AA
6 hours ago

The Syrian army has taken control of the Qasrak Air Base in northeastern Syria after US forces withdrew from the facility, according to an official statement.

The Syrian defence ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency SANA on Thursday that its forces assumed control of the base in the countryside of Hasakah following the departure of US-led coalition troops.

The Syrian foreign ministry, in a separate statement, said it "welcomes the completed handover of military sites where United States forces were previously present in Syria to the Syrian government".

It added that "the handover of these sites was carried out... in full coordination between the Syrian and American governments".

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Local sources said that after US forces evacuated the base, elements affiliated with the YPG terror group set fire to some vehicles inside the facility.

The base later came under the control of the Syrian army.

US forces continue to maintain a presence in Qamishli and Hasakah through security offices, as well as at the Istirahat al-Wazir base.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
SOURCE:AA
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