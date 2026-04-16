The Syrian army has taken control of the Qasrak Air Base in northeastern Syria after US forces withdrew from the facility, according to an official statement.

The Syrian defence ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency SANA on Thursday that its forces assumed control of the base in the countryside of Hasakah following the departure of US-led coalition troops.

The Syrian foreign ministry, in a separate statement, said it "welcomes the completed handover of military sites where United States forces were previously present in Syria to the Syrian government".

It added that "the handover of these sites was carried out... in full coordination between the Syrian and American governments".