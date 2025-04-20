Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in occupied Syrian territories on Sunday, marking the latest violation of the Arab nation’s sovereignty.

“The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers operating in the field and approved the operational plans moving forward,” the army said in a statement.

Speaking on the occupied Syrian buffer zone, Zamir described the area as “vital,” claiming Israel invaded it because “Syria has collapsed.”

“That’s why we are holding key positions and are on the frontlines, to defend ourselves in the best possible way,” he claimed.

From an undisclosed vantage point, the Israeli army chief noted the strategic value of the occupied Syrian mountain range.

“It’s a strategic point. We don’t know how things will develop here, but our presence has significant security importance,” he said.