Every August, the paired anniversaries of India and Pakistan’s independence days invite a reckoning, a chance to reflect on the “promise” of India for the 35 million Muslims who chose to stay back during the carnage of Partition, when the new republic held out a vision of equal citizenship and socio-cultural freedoms.

That community is now 200 million-strong, outnumbered only by Muslims in Pakistan and Indonesia, and is on course to be the largest Muslim population in the world by 2060 .



Yet their numbers alone do not explain why the Muslim League’s warnings in the 1940s, that a “Hindu Congress” party’s rule would politically marginalise Indian Muslims, subject them to socio-economic discrimination, cultural erosion, and targeted violence, feel so prescient today.

A secular democracy and equality before the law for all citizens were at the heart of India’s founding promise, a deliberate rejection of Hindu nationalists’ vision of Partition as the creation of a Muslim state of Pakistan and a Hindu state of India, the ideological seed of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.



In fact, until December 2019, democratic India did not have a religious test of Indianness. That founding principle was upended only with the Citizenship Amendment Act , which introduced a religion-based criterion for belonging.

Subsequent events, including the post-Pahalgam terror attack crackdown on so-called unauthorised Bangladeshi immigrants, have only intensified this trend, highlighting the state’s growing determination to enforce exclusion along religious lines.



In Gujarat, Maharashtra, New Delhi, and elsewhere, police have rounded up Bengali-speaking Muslims—most of them poor labourers—branding them “illegal” and, in many cases, doing so without even the formality of a brief hearing before a judge.

The law permits authorities to disenfranchise Indian Muslims who lack documentary evidence of being bonafide Indian citizens, a crippling threat in a country where millions of the poorest and most marginalised lack such papers. Undocumented non-Muslims, however, would remain entitled to citizenship under the law.

The machinery of marginalisation



This is a breathtaking departure from a founding principle. It is a betrayal of an explicit promise—moral, legal, and constitutional—to Indian Muslims. It turns socio-political and historical fissures between the majority Hindus and the largest minority into an instrument of state policy.



Communal polarisation can no longer draw censure from election officials or the courts—the BJP in the run-up to the Jharkhand state assembly election in 2024 promised to undertake a drive to ferret out “illegal Bangladeshis” on the lines of the newly elected BJP government in Odisha’s announcement of such a survey.

Both were precursors to the current round of detentions of Muslims. Many of those detained possessed ample documentary evidence, it was widely reported , but that did not deter authorities from keeping them in custody for days, or from being forcibly ‘pushed back’ at the West Bengal border—a euphemism for the deportation process that does not follow Indian or international law on the rights of immigrants.

The Election Commission of India’s revision of electoral rolls in Bihar follows the same script—80 million voters’ papers will be re-verified before November 2025, with officials signalling that large numbers of “illegal immigrants” will be deleted from the lists.

All these measures amount to a layered betrayal of that original promise to Muslims in 1947.

Those who viewed Partition not as the co-creation of an Islamic state and a Hindu state, but as a tragic disintegration of India’s historical heterogeneity, would now be forced to re-assess current developments by the rubric Jinnah presented.



“A united India means slavery for Mussulmans and complete domination of the imperialistic caste Hinduraj throughout this subcontinent,” Jinnah said in a December 1945 statement , “and this is what the Hindu Congress seeks to attain…”

The evidence is not confined to desperately poor Muslim workers.