Around 650 additional civilians have fled Sudan’s South Kordofan state due to worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration said.

In a statement, the UN agency said 460 people were displaced from the city of Kadugli on Monday and Tuesday, fleeing to North Kordofan, White Nile state to the south, and the capital, Khartoum.

The IOM said another 145 people fled from the city of Dilling during the same period, while 45 more were displaced from Al-Kuweik.

Those who fled from Dilling and Al-Kuweik sought shelter in parts of South Kordofan and neighbouring West Kordofan.

The agency said the latest displacement followed earlier movements on Sunday, when at least 575 people fled Kadugli, Dilling and Al-Kuweik amid rising insecurity.

Violence across North and South