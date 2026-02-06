A senior Russian military intelligence official was shot by an unidentified assailant in Moscow on Friday, prompting a major investigation and search for the attacker, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said several shots were fired at Lt. General Vladimir Alekseyev outside a residential building in northwestern Moscow, after which the suspect fled the scene.

Russian authorities have not said whether Alekseyev was wounded or offered any indication of a possible motive.

Alekseyev has served since 2011 as first deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), one of the country’s most powerful and secretive security bodies.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of attempted murder and illegal trafficking of firearms, Petrenko said in a statement on Telegram.