Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
'May Allah [God] grant us success on this path we walk for our nation's security, our people's peace, establishment of lasting peace in our region,’ says Turkish president.
The group of PKK terrorists laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq. / AA
July 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes important steps taken on the path to a terrorism-free Türkiye “will bring about positive results,” as a group of PKK terrorists laid down its arms.

In a statement on X on Friday, Erdogan wished for success from God on the path to secure “our nation's security, our people's peace and the establishment of lasting peace in our region.”

The group of PKK terrorists laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.

Terror group dissolved

A group of terrorists, including 15 women, destroyed their weapons by throwing them into a large burning cauldron.

In May, the terror group decided to dissolve and lay down its arms. The announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the organisation and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted for more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

