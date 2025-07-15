WORLD
1 min read
Israel launched air strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda
A military statement said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to strike Syrian forces and military vehicles in Suwayda.
Israel launched air strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda
Ceasefire was declared in Suwayda after negotiations with local leaders. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting Syrian forces in southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate on Tuesday.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported multiple strikes by the Israeli army in the Druze-majority area, but did not provide any details about casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported a strike on a Syrian tank after entering Suwayda city.

The army “struck several armoured fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys' arrival to the area,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT Global - Dozens killed in deadly confrontations between local groups in Syria: ministry

Ceasefire

RECOMMENDED

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

According to SANA, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighbourhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria announces ceasefire in Suwayda amid local clashes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says