US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
The Taliban remains in control of Bagram following the 2021 US exit from Afghanistan.
Trump says US ' trying to get' Bagram Air Base, formerly largest American military base in Afghanistan, 'back' from Taliban / AA
September 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is trying to secure the return of the Bagram Air Base from the Taliban, though specifics on the hitherto secretive negotiations remain scarce.

Trump said part of his motivation for attempting to reacquire the facility is due to its proximity to a nearby site where China produces nuclear weapons, lamenting that US control over Bagram was not maintained during the American withdrawal under former President Joe Biden.

"We gave it to them for nothing. We're trying to get it back, by the way," Trump said at a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We're trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. So, a lot of things are happening, but I am very disappointed in the fact that that one's not settled," he added.

Negotiations with the Taliban were previously undisclosed.

The Taliban remains in control of Bagram following the 2021 US exit from Afghanistan.

The site was the largest US military base in the country.

SOURCE:AA
