Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan met on Saturday Jordan’s Queen Rania, who accompanied King Abdullah II on an official visit to Istanbul, Türkiye.

“I was pleased to meet with Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, whom we are hosting in our country, in Istanbul,” Erdogan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan and Queen Rania visited the exhibition at Dolmabahce Palace, which features “finely crafted works born out of the rich heritage” of Turkish Maturation Institutes.

“I hope that this meaningful meeting will further strengthen the friendship between our countries,” she said.

‘Important decisions’

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Jordan would strengthen bilateral ties as he met King Abdullah, who arrived in Istanbul on an official visit.

Following the one-on-one meeting, Erdogan was awarded the Order of al-Hussein bin Ali, the highest order of the Kingdom of Jordan. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, it was "in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the deep historical ties and distinguished relations between the two countries."

“In today’s meetings with my dear brother, King Abdullah of Jordan, we made important decisions that will strengthen the friendship between our two countries,” Erdogan said in remarks after receiving the honour.