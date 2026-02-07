Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan met on Saturday Jordan’s Queen Rania, who accompanied King Abdullah II on an official visit to Istanbul, Türkiye.
“I was pleased to meet with Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, whom we are hosting in our country, in Istanbul,” Erdogan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Erdogan and Queen Rania visited the exhibition at Dolmabahce Palace, which features “finely crafted works born out of the rich heritage” of Turkish Maturation Institutes.
“I hope that this meaningful meeting will further strengthen the friendship between our countries,” she said.
‘Important decisions’
Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Jordan would strengthen bilateral ties as he met King Abdullah, who arrived in Istanbul on an official visit.
Following the one-on-one meeting, Erdogan was awarded the Order of al-Hussein bin Ali, the highest order of the Kingdom of Jordan. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, it was "in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the deep historical ties and distinguished relations between the two countries."
“In today’s meetings with my dear brother, King Abdullah of Jordan, we made important decisions that will strengthen the friendship between our two countries,” Erdogan said in remarks after receiving the honour.
Erdogan said he and King Abdullah share a common view on the need for peace, security and stability across the region, and expressed appreciation for Jordan’s efforts in safeguarding the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.
Friendship and brotherhood
King Abdullah highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to reduce regional tensions and to safeguard the sovereignty of all countries.
“We remain committed to working with you for a more peaceful Middle East,” he said.
He said the award presented to Erdogan symbolises the friendship and brotherhood between Jordan and Türkiye.
“It is an expression of appreciation for the decades of cooperation between our nations. I hope it will also serve as a symbol of our commitment to continue advancing our relations and serving our peoples and our region,” he added.
King Abdullah said the “highly productive” meeting with Erdogan represented an important step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, education, transportation and defence fields.