NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace
Military Committee Chair hails Türkiye’s combat readiness, strategic role in Ukraine talks, and leadership in drone warfare.
NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone makes statements to the press members after the 18th Conference of the Chiefs of Staff of the Balkan Countries held in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 28, 2025

Türkiye will play a central role in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has said, underlining Ankara’s growing strategic weight in the alliance and beyond.

“Türkiye is doing a lot for the alliance. It is the 2nd Army of the alliance. And so, we cannot disregard this,” Dragone said at a press briefing on Wednesday after the 18th Conference of the Chiefs of Staff of the Balkan Countries, held at the Multinational Joint Warfare Center in Istanbul.

He described Türkiye as “a strong pillar, a strong reference, a strong reliable ally,” noting its operational readiness and contributions to missions in conflict zones, including Kosovo, where Türkiye will assume command of NATO’s KFOR mission in October.

“So you get the sense of how important and how strong Türkiye is for us, for the alliance, and how much the alliance relies on Türkiye,” he said.

He also credited Ankara as a key facilitator in diplomacy, especially in the context of Ukraine: “Türkiye will be one of the key actors in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine.”

Turkish UAVs ‘on top’ in battlefield evolution

Dragone also praised Türkiye’s defence innovation, especially in unmanned systems. 

He said Turkish-made UAVs are “on top” globally and have proven themselves in combat — not just in the air, but also in emerging applications at sea and underwater.

“Many lives are likely being saved thanks to UAVs — not only among pilots and aviators but also seamen and soldiers,” he noted. 

Unmanned underwater vehicles, in particular, are helping redefine maritime operations with cost-effective deterrence and patrol missions.

While emphasising technological advancement, Dragone also urged defence industries across NATO to shift focus from profit to performance. 

“They need to not look anymore for just money, but they need to be part of the defence system,” he said.

Dragone closed by stressing NATO’s growing strength in response to evolving threats, including Russia and terrorism: “NATO’s posture is strong — let me say stronger than ever.”

