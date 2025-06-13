ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Just a day before, Trump was hoping to restart Iran nuclear talks
"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table," says US president.
Just a day before, Trump was hoping to restart Iran nuclear talks
Trump said he was aware of the strikes before they happened but stressed that there was no US military involvement. / AA
June 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he hopes Iran will come back to the negotiating table following large-scale Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The chief national security correspondent for Fox News Channel, Jennifer Griffin, wrote on X that their team had spoken to Trump regarding the Israeli strikes.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Trump told Fox chief political anchor Bret Baier by phone in the aftermath of the attacks.

Trump said he was aware of the strikes before they happened but stressed that there was no US military involvement.

RECOMMENDED

US Central Command (CENTCOM) was placed on high alert as Trump is looking to see if there is retaliation, in which case the US would defend itself and Israel against Iran.

The US has replenished Israel’s Iron Dome missiles in recent weeks, according to administration officials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models