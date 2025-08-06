WORLD
2 min read
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to Brazilian president, assuring that Beijing will use all necessary measures to defend its interests.
Brazil BRICS Foreign Ministers / AP
August 6, 2025

Beijing is willing to collaborate with Brazil to enhance bilateral cooperation in response to what it deems "arbitrary" US tariffs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang made these remarks during a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the president of Brazil, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomat emphasised China’s support for Brazil “in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs,” as the use of tariffs as a weapon violates the UN Charter and undermines World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

His comments followed US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports, a move he described as a "witch-hunt" against Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting to overturn the 2022 election results won by current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

President Lula da Silva announced on Tuesday that Brazil would utilise all available resources, including the WTO, to protect its interests against the new US tariffs.

“In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests,” said Lula, speaking at an event in Brasilia.

“In fact, the government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States.”

Tensions between Brazil and the US escalated following Washington's decision to impose sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, for his role in investigating an attempted coup linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

SOURCE:AP
