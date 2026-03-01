WORLD
Putin calls Khamenei killing “cynical violation of international law,” blasts US-Israel strikes
Moscow denounces the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader as illegal and destabilising, urging de-escalation as tensions surge across the Middle East.
(File image) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022. / Reuters
March 1, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the killing of Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, calling it a “cynical violation” of international law and basic morality, as Moscow signaled strong support for its key regional partner.

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian published by the Kremlin on Sunday, Putin offered condolences over the assassination of the Iranian leader, praising Khamenei as an “outstanding statesman” who strengthened ties between Russia and Iran.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the killing of Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials was met with “outrage and deep regret” in Moscow, adding that it “resolutely condemns” political assassinations and the targeting of leaders of sovereign states.

The ministry urged an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to diplomacy, warning that the strikes risk pushing the region towards catastrophe. Moscow had already cautioned against escalation before the attacks carried out by United States and Israel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, underscoring ongoing coordination between the two governments.

Russia and Iran deepened their cooperation last year by signing a strategic partnership treaty that expanded political, economic and military coordination — ties now thrust into sharper focus as the regional crisis intensifies.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
