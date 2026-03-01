Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the killing of Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, calling it a “cynical violation” of international law and basic morality, as Moscow signaled strong support for its key regional partner.

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian published by the Kremlin on Sunday, Putin offered condolences over the assassination of the Iranian leader, praising Khamenei as an “outstanding statesman” who strengthened ties between Russia and Iran.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the killing of Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials was met with “outrage and deep regret” in Moscow, adding that it “resolutely condemns” political assassinations and the targeting of leaders of sovereign states.