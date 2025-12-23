Israel’s army has wounded at least 24 Palestinians in its raid in the occupied West Bank, medics said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated 24 people wounded during an Israeli raid in the Qalandiya refugee camp and the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

The injuries included three people hit by live ammunition, among them a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh, the statement said.

According to the Jerusalem governorate, Israeli forces raided the camp and Kafr Aqab early on Tuesday, using military bulldozers and deploying dozens of soldiers along the main street and inside residential neighbourhoods.

The governorate said the raid was accompanied by heavy use of stun grenades and tear gas, triggering panic and heightened tension among residents.