Israel’s army has wounded at least 24 Palestinians in its raid in the occupied West Bank, medics said.
In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated 24 people wounded during an Israeli raid in the Qalandiya refugee camp and the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.
The injuries included three people hit by live ammunition, among them a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh, the statement said.
According to the Jerusalem governorate, Israeli forces raided the camp and Kafr Aqab early on Tuesday, using military bulldozers and deploying dozens of soldiers along the main street and inside residential neighbourhoods.
The governorate said the raid was accompanied by heavy use of stun grenades and tear gas, triggering panic and heightened tension among residents.
It added that Israeli forces forced residents of at least four homes to evacuate and converted the buildings into military positions.
Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since October 2023.
Nearly 11,000 people have been wounded and around 21,000 detained during the same period.
In a landmark advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.